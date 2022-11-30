Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.
Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has confessed that he murdered her and disposed of parts of her body in a jungle during his polygraph test conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), a media report quoted sources. He has also confessed to being in a relationship with several girls, media agency ANI reported.
The Delhi Police has also recovered the weapon allegedly used by Poonawala to cut the body of Walkar. Also, a ring that belonged to Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman has been recovered, another news agency PTI reported.
Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.
He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On November 26, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.
Poonawala has been kept in a separate cell and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.
With inputs from PTI
