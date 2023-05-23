English
AFSPA to be eliminated from Assam by year end, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 12:27:57 PM IST (Published)

Currently, AFSPA has been lifted from most districts in Assam, except for eight districts and one sub-division. The act gives armed forces the right to arrest individuals and search them without warrants. Additionally, it allows them to use force without a magistrate's permission.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reiterated that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is likely to be completely lifted from Assam by November 2023 as the law and order situation in the state has considerably improved. He also announced a plan to appoint retired Army personnel as Additional Superintendents of Police to provide training to Assam's police force.

"We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force. This will facilitate the replacement of central police with Assam police battalions," Sarma said.
He added that the administration will ensure personnel belonging to different battalions are used exclusively for purposes connected to bonafide policing, and nothing else.
X