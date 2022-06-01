Cross
African Swine Fever outbreak to be soon declared as 'state disaster': Mizoram minister

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
African Swine Fever outbreak: Mizoram's Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the African Swine Fever outbreak as a state disaster, said State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua.

The Mizoram government would soon declare the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) as a ’state disaster’ after Chief Minister Zoramthanga gave his consent. A notification declaring the same would soon be published, state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua told PTI.
Beichhua further informed that the African Swine Fever has already killed more than 37,000 pigs since last march leading to monetary losses. As per the data released by the state's animal husbandry and veterinary department, at least 13,918 pigs have also been culled during the same period to prevent the outbreak from further spreading.
Over 50 villages or localities in seven districts of Mizoram have been affected by the ASF.
Beichhua further said that the state government has already received funds to compensate pig farmers and that the monetary assistance would be released soon.
