‘Afghanistan soil shouldn’t be used for terrorist activities,’ India conveys at 1st meeting with Taliban

Two days after India’s first formal meeting with the Taliban post its seizure of Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India's immediate focus is to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities directed against it.

India used the meeting in Doha to convey its concerns over the possible use of the Afghan territory for anti-India activities and to bring back the remaining Indians from Afghanistan, Bagchi said, according to PTI.

When asked if India would recognise Taliban regime following the meeting, the MEA spokesperson said, " It was just a meeting. I think these are very early days."

Moreover, he said there is update yet on whether India is going to hold more meetings more with the Taliban. The government had earlier said that India has evacuated more than 550 people via six flights following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

Talking about when remaining Indians stuck in Afghanistan would be brought back, Bagchi the matter will be revisited once the Kabul airport resumes operation.

Earlier in the day, a senior member of Taliban said the group is all set to announce the formation of a new government in Kabul on the lines of the Iranian leadership, with the group's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada as Afghanistan's supreme authority

Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet, Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a senior official in the Taliban's information and culture commission, was quoted as saying by PTI.

