Afghanistan crisis: Most Indians evacuated, a few more still left, says government

A day after suicide bombing attacks outside Kabul airport, the Ministry of External Affairs on August 27 said most Indians have been evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control earlier this month. However, an unknown number of people are yet to be brought back, it added.

“Our overall assessment is that the vast majority of Indians who wish to return have been evacuated. Some more are likely to be in Afghanistan . I don't have the exact number for that,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

A few Afghan nationals as well as people, mostly Sikhs and Hindus, from other countries have also been evacuated, he said, adding, the primary focus will be on Indian nationals, but India will also stand by Afghans who stood by it.

“The last flight had 40 odd people. We were hearing reports that Afghan nationals were facing difficulties in reaching the airport. We know some Afghan nationals, including Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, couldn't reach the airport on August 25. Our flight had to come without them,” he said.

Sharing details on the policy on Afghan refugees coming to India, Bagchi said the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced e-emergency visas for six months and it will be taken forward from there.

The MEA reiterated that the situation on the ground in Afghanistan is uncertain and the primary concern is the safety and security of people. When asked whether India will recognise a Taliban dispensation in Afghanistan , Bagchi said, “there is no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul. I think we are jumping the gun regarding recognition.”

"We continue to monitor the situation very carefully. It is an evolving situation," he said at a media briefing.

As per the evacuation data shared among the participants at an all-party meet on August 26, the government has so far evacuated175 Embassy Personnel, 263 other Indian Nationals, 112 Afghan Nationals including Hindus and Sikhs, 15 third-country nationals, and the total figure stood at 565, PTI reported.

The massive evacuation ‘Operation Devi Shakti' comes against the backdrop of Taliban ousting the Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan and taking over control of the war-torn country after capturing Kabul earlier this month.