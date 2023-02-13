In their advisory, the police has requested "namma public to please co-operate and plan their commute accordingly."

Aero India 2023, the country's biennial air show and aviation exhibition, starts Monday in Bengaluru at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka. Ahead of the 5-day show that begins today, Bengaluru City Police have set certain traffic restrictions in place.

Per an advisory posted on their Twitter account, the restrictions are applicable from 6 am to 8 pm this week — from February 13 (Monday) to February 17 (Friday).

In its press note, the Bengaluru Police noted that Aero India 2023 will be attended by a large of VVIP's, VIP's and foreign dignitaries. Lakhs of general public are also likely to witness the show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected in Bengaluru today for the inauguration of the show

In the interest of "smooth movement of emergency service vehicles," the local police has issued temporary traffic prohibitions and diversions, prohibited parking of all types of vehicles on roads around and leading to the Air Force Station, and prohibited lorries, trucks, privates buses and all types of heavy and medium goods vehicles and tractors.

Parking of all types of vehicles has been prohibited on both sides of these roads:

# Road from Nagenahalli gate to the Ambiance Dhabha cross connecting to Bangalore-Bellary road

# Road from Mekhri cicle to Devanahalli of Bangalore-Bellary Road

# Ring road from Goraguntepalya to Hennuru junction

# Road from Reva college junction to Bagalur Cross on Bagalur main road

# Road from Nagavara Junction to Bagaluru Junction via Thanisandra main road

Bengaluru Police also noted that other private vehicles without passes can be parked either in GKVK campus parking lot of Jakkur and travellers can avail of the BMTC bus facility to reach the event venue.

Alternative routes for those commuting from Bengaluru East side:

1. Towards KIAL: K.R. Puram-Hennuru Cross-Bagaluru-Mylanahali-Beguru Backgate-KIAL

2. ADVA Parking: K.R. Puram-Nagavara- Right Turn-Thanisandra- Narayanapura Cross- Left Turn-Telecom layout-Jakkuru- Right Turn-Yelahanka Bypass-Allala Sandra Fly Over-Yelahanka Circle-Left Turn- Unnikrishna Junction-Nagenahalli Gate- Harohalli- Gantiganahalli- ADVA

3. Domestic Parking: K.R Puram-Hennuru Cross- Bagaluru- Bagaluru Layout- Razaak Palya- Vidyanagar Cross- Hunasama Ranahalli-Domestic Parking Area

Alternative routes for those commuting from Bengaluru West side:

1. Towards KIAL: Goraguntepalya-BEL Circle-Gangamma Circle-Mother Dairy- Unnikrishnan Junction- Doddaballapura Road-Rajanakunte- Addiganahalli-MVIT- Vidyanagar Cross-KIAL

2. ADVA Parking:Goraguntepalya-BEL Circle- Gangamma Circle-Mother Dairy-Unnikrishnan Junction- Doddaballapura Road- Nagenahalli Gate-Harohalli- Gantiganahalli-ADVA

3. Domestic Parking: Goraguntepalya-BEL Circle-Gangamma Circle- Mother Dairy- Unnikrishnan Junction-Rajanukunte- Right Turn- Addiganahalli- MVIT Cross- Vidyanagar Cross- U turn-Hunasamara nahalli-Domestic Parking

Alternative routes for those commuting from Bengaluru South side:

1. Towards KIAL: Mysore Road- Nayandahalli- Chandra Layout- Goraguntepalya- BEL Circle- Gangamma Circle- Mother Dairy- Unnikrishnan Junction- Doddaballapura Road- Rajanukunte- Addiganahalli- MVIT Cross- Vidyanagar Cross- KIAL

2. ADVA Parking: Mysore Road- Nayandanahalli- Chandra Layout- Goragun Tepalya- BEL Circle- Gangamma Circle- Mother Dairy - Unnikrishnan Junction - Doddaballapura Road - Nagenahalli Gate- Harohalli- Gantiganahalli-ADVA

3. Domestic Parking: Mysore Road- Nayandanahalli- Chandra Layout- Goraguntepalya- BEL-Gangamma Circle-Mother Dairy - Unnikrishnan Junction- Doddaballapura Road-Rajanukunte Addiganahalli- MVIT Cross- Vidyanagar Cross- U turn- Hunasamaranahalli- Domestic Parking

In their advisory, the police has requested "namma public to please co-operate and plan their commute accordingly."