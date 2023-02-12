Aero-India 2023: HAL to display scale model of ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ for the first time

The HAL's major attraction at its indoor pavilion will be the scale model of Indian Multi Role Helicopter, next generation HLFT-42 and models of LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, RUAV, LCA Trainer, and Hindustan-228, it said.

Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced that it will display the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42) for the first time at the Aero India to be held in Bengaluru from Monday.

As part of the five-day aerospace and defence show at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, HAL will display 'Aatmanirbhar Formation' flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of dvanced Light Helicopter, 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.

HLFT-42 is the 'Next Gen Supersonic Trainer' that will play a "critical role" in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, the company said in an statement. It will showcase its full spectrum training capabilities and its range of products and technologies centred on the theme 'Innovate. Collaborate. Lead', HAL added.

The HAL said it will promote indigenously-built platforms to visiting defence delegations and hold business meetings with Original Equipment Manufacturers and customers besides signing agreements and contracts with its business partners for various projects.

Aero India is the largest aerospace exhibition in Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event in Bengaluru. The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts the biennial air exercise from the Yelahanka air base. This will be the 14th edition of the air show.