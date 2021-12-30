Adityanath government renames Jhansi railway station after Rani Laxmibai

Jhansi Railway Station has been renamed as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station' after Rani Laxmibai, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday in a tweet.

Shivam Sharma, Chief PRO of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, said a notification to this effect has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Railways has started preparations to implement the change.

उत्तर प्रदेश का 'झाँसी रेलवे स्टेशन' अब 'वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई रेलवे स्टेशन' के नाम से जाना जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 29, 2021

The name of the station was changed after a "no-objection" was given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated November 24, 2021. Earlier the Mughalsarai Railway station was renamed as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway station as Ayodhya Cantt.

Since coming to power, Adityanath government has changed names of several establishments including those of Faizabad and Allahabad districts, which were renamed as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively.

-With agency inputs