Shankaracharya Jayanti 2023: Significance of birth anniversary of Jagatguru who established Char Dham

Apr 25, 2023

Shankaracharya Jayanti falls on the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi in the month of Vaisakha, as per the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees pay homage to Adi Shankara by visiting his temples and Shankaracharya Peethas in four parts of the country.

Shankaracharya Jayanti is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya, a great Indian philosopher and religious leader who lived in the 8th century CE.

According to scriptures, Adi Shankaracharya was born at Kalady in Kerala in 788 CE. Adi Shankara is regarded as the founder of the Advaita Vedanta school of philosophy, which emphasises the unity of the individual soul and the supreme soul.
Various religious and cultural programs like kirtans are organised on this day, including discourses on the life and teachings of Shankaracharya, who is also known as the first Guru in Hinduism. Adi Shankara, also known as Jagatguru Shankaracharya, taught the importance of spirituality in one's life.
Shankaracharya Jayanti is an important occasion for Hindus, particularly for followers of Advaita Vedanta as the festival serves as a reminder of the profound teachings of Adi Shankara. Legend says that Adi Shankaracharya travelled across the country and spread the message of the Vedas.
Although Adi Shankara died at a young age, the impact of his life can be gauged by the fact that his teachings continue to inspire people across generations.
Also Read: World Malaria Day 2023: Symptoms, causes and prevention of the disease
Some of his devotional hymns include Sivananda Lahari, Soundarya Lahari, Nirvana Shalkam and Maneesha Panchakam.
Shankaracharya Jayanti 2023: Messages to share on Adi Shankara’s birth anniversary.
> “One should not be proud of wealth, relations and friends, or youth. All these are snatched by time in the blink of an eye.”
> “Like the appearance of silver in the mother of Pearl, the world seems real until the Self, the underlying reality, is realised.”
> “Each thing tends to move towards its own nature. I always desire happiness, which is my true nature. My nature is never a burden to me. Happiness is never a burden to me, whilst sorrow is.”
> “From a clear knowledge of the Bhagavad-gita, all the goals of human existence become fulfilled.”
> “As long as breath is in the body, so long they enquire of your welfare at home. Once the breath leaves, the body decays, even the wife fears that very same body.”
Also Read: Discovering the hidden gems of Mohali: A cultural and culinary journey
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
