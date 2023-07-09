Mumbai Police arrests four for stealing Adani Electricity's 90-foot-long bridge in Malad

Adani Electricity had built a temporary bridge in June 2022 and later replaced it with a permanent one in April 2023. The temporary bridge, which was moved to the Malad Back Road disappeared in June.

Four individuals have been arrested by the Mumbai police for their involvement in the theft of a 6,000-kg iron bridge located above a drain in a western suburb. The metal structure, measuring 90 feet in length, was originally installed by Adani Electricity, a utility company, to facilitate the movement of heavy power cables in Malad (west), as disclosed by an official from the Bangur Nagar police station.

Originally constructed as a makeshift bridge in June 2022, the structure received necessary approvals, and a permanent bridge was erected in April 2023. The temporary structure was moved to the end of Malad Back Road a few months ago. However, the bridge mysteriously vanished without a trace in June.

On June 26, an FIR was filed by a senior Adani Electricity official, estimating the value of the stolen iron structure at Rs 2 lakh, PTI quoted a police official as saying. During the investigation, the police found that the bridge was last seen at its place on June 6. As there are no CCTV cameras at the spot, police scanned the footage of surveillance cameras installed in nearby areas and found a large vehicle moving in the direction of the bridge on June 11, the official said.

Tracking down the vehicle using its registration number, the police discovered that it was carrying gas-cutting equipment. "The vehicle had gas-cutting machines which were used to dismantle the bridge and steal iron weighing 6,000 kg," the official said.

The investigation led the police to an employee of the firm that had been given the contract to build the bridge. The police arrested the staffer and three of his accomplices last week, the official said. The material stolen from the site has been recovered, he added.

As investigations continue, authorities aim to uncover the motivations behind the theft and ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable for their actions. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. expressed gratitude for the swift action taken by the Mumbai Police, leading to the recovery of the stolen materials.

(With inputs from PTI)