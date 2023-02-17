English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsAdani case: SC says no to govt’s sealed cover for expert panel

Adani case: SC says no to govt’s sealed cover for expert panel

Adani case: SC says no to govt’s sealed cover for expert panel
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar  Feb 17, 2023 3:26:10 PM IST (Updated)

The Supreme Court has rejected the government’s move to submit suggestions on an expert panel in a sealed envelope and said that it will appoint a panel itself.

The Supreme Court has rejected the government’s move to submit suggestions on an expert panel in a sealed envelope and said that it will appoint a panel itself in connection with the case relating to the rout of Adani stocks following the scathing Hindenburg report.

Recommended Articles

View All
Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season

Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season

Feb 17, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies

Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for

Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for

Feb 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


“We must not accept a sealed cover suggestions from the government. We want to ensure full transparency. It (accepting sealed cover) may give the impression that it is a government-appointed committee that has been accepted by the SC. We will appoint a committee of our own, will instill confidence,” the court said.
The government’s suggestions should be disclosed to the other side and if it does not want to disclose, then it should trust us to form our own committee, the bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 3:20 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

adani groupSupreme Court

Previous Article

India declares 10 sensitive installations in 6 states, 1 UT out of bounds for general public

Next Article

Rajasthan men found charred outside their home in Bhiwani, one detained | what happened so far

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X