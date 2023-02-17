Adani case: SC says no to govt’s sealed cover for expert panel

The Supreme Court has rejected the government’s move to submit suggestions on an expert panel in a sealed envelope and said that it will appoint a panel itself.
The Supreme Court has rejected the government’s move to submit suggestions on an expert panel in a sealed envelope and said that it will appoint a panel itself in connection with the case relating to the rout of Adani stocks following the scathing Hindenburg report.
“We must not accept a sealed cover suggestions from the government. We want to ensure full transparency. It (accepting sealed cover) may give the impression that it is a government-appointed committee that has been accepted by the SC. We will appoint a committee of our own, will instill confidence,” the court said.
The government’s suggestions should be disclosed to the other side and if it does not want to disclose, then it should trust us to form our own committee, the bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 3:20 PM IST
