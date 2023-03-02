Adani-Hindenburg Case: SC appoints six-member committee headed by Justice Sapre

The Supreme Court has ordered forming a six-member expert panel headed by retired SC judge Justice AM Sapre. Other members of the committee are OP Bhatt, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, JP Devadhar & Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The Apex court has also asked the market regulator SEBI to support the committee with its findings. The SC order details the probe details for SEBI. Court says, it appears that SEBI is seized of the allegations, and it has not expressly referred to a probe in MPS norm violation, which may need to be considered.

SEBI should probe if there are violations of the Securities Act, whether there has been a failure to disclose related party transactions, and whether there is a violation of norms on manipulation of share prices. The regulator has been asked to submit its findings in two months to the SC-appointed expert panel.

The Supreme Court while pronouncing the order today, has said the whole issue deals with the loss of investor wealth due to the crash in the fall of Adani share prices, which was prompted by the Hindenburg report.

The court has noted the submission of SEBI, in which it’s mentioned that court has also noted that SEBI has laid out a regulatory framework in place and it has an existing regime for investor protection. The regulator has even said that it promotes a system of free and fair price discovery, and volatility management and it’s already inquiring into the Hindenburg report’s allegations to identify potential violations.