Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court order on constitution of committee tomorrow

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Thursday its order on petitions pertaining to Hindenburg report including on the issue of constitution of committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect investors.

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Thursday its order on petitions pertaining to Hindenburg report including on the issue of constitution of committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect investors.

The three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala would deliver the order on a batch of petitions filed by advocates Vishal Tiwari, ML Sharma, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and Anamika Jaiswal.

In its last hearing on February 17, the apex court had refused to accept the names proposed by the Central Government in a sealed cover for inclusion in the proposed committee.

The court had observed that it wanted to ensure complete transparency and also that there has to be full public confidence in the committee.

The Central government supported the formation of a committee to probe allegations made in the Hindenburg report. In a note submitted to the SC, the government said in view of the unprecedented financial loss suffered by the investors and in view of the complexities involved in the subject which requires urgent consideration, a fact-finding exercise requires to be undertaken as a one-time measure and a committee can be constituted with a former judge of the Supreme Court as its head.

In January, US-based Hindenburg research published a report accusing Adani group of widespread manipulations and malpractices to inflate its stock prices. Adani Group refuted the allegations by publishing a 413-page reply later. Hindenburg reverted back with a rejoinder, saying that 'fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism' and stood by its report.

However, the Hindenburg report had caused a huge stock market rout worth more than $100 billion in Adani group companies and companies that had invested in them.

Also read: