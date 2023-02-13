Recommended ArticlesView All
Supreme Court on Monday sought to know from the Centre whether the current investor protection framework sufficient to deal with scenarios as the recent rout of Adani group stocks following the scathing Hindenburg report.
In response, the Centre expressed confidence in current framework for investor protection, to guard against such shocks and also expressed its concern to the SC that it is wary of Expert Panel deliberations sending adverse signals to global investors.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that, “Existing framework (for investor protection) fully equipped to deal with such a situation. Government has no objection to constitute a committee to look at the framework. Can submit boundaries of remit of panel in sealed cover.”
Also read: Adani needs to maintain 140% collateral, says SBI as three group firms pledge additional shares
Further the SC noted that, Sebi can submit its concerns in writing to the court,
The case will be heard again on Friday. SC also said that the government is to file its submission by Wednesday, February 15, which shall also be shared with petitioners.
The Supreme Court also sought to know if there can be legislative, regulatory tools that will strengthen the existing framework.
It suggested that the Centre consider appointing an expert panel to deliberate on the issue.
What's the Adani Vs Hindenburg Research issue?
The Hindenburg Research alleged that the Adani Group had "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades". The disclosure sparked a USD 51-billion sell-off in shares of the group companies over two trading sessions.
The Adani group rubbished the charges and termed the report as a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations". It said the allegations made by the short seller are a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and its growth story, adding that the accusations are "nothing but a lie".