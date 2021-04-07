Adani Group becomes 3rd Indian conglomerate to cross $100 bn in m-cap Updated : April 07, 2021 12:35 PM IST Adani Group is the third Indian conglomerate to cross the USD 100 billion market cap mark after Tata Group and Reliance Industries Ltd. Adani Ports controls 30 percent of the nation’s port industry. Adani Green is targeting 25 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2025. Published : April 07, 2021 12:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply