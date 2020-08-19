India Actor Sanjay Dutt undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai hospital, says wife Maanayata Updated : August 19, 2020 07:39 AM IST Maanayata said she couldn't be by her husband's side at the hospital as she was under home quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the long statement, Maanayata, 42, expressed gratitude to fans and said she hopes they would continue to love and support the family during these trying times. Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply