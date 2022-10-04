Actor Pankaj Tripathi named ‘national icon’ by Election Commission of India

By CNBCTV18.COM

The Election Commission of India has named actor Pankaj Tripathi as its ‘national icon’ for ‘his association with ECI in creating awareness amongst voters’. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement in Delhi at an event on Monday in the presence of the actor, who expressed his gratitude for the honour.

Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey later launched a voter awareness radio series in collaboration with All India Radio.

The 46-year-old was earlier the state icon for elections in Bihar.

Kumar said the decision to make the National Award-winning actor the national icon was taken keeping in view his commitment to the cause and wide appeal across the country.

Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with Run, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla. In the last 18 years, Tripathi has become a household name in India with his brilliant performances in movies like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Mimi’ and ‘Ludo’. Apart from films, Tripathi has also acted in web series such as ‘Mirzapur, Sacred Games’ and ‘Criminal Justice’.

Incidentally, Tripathi won the National Award for the 2017 film Newton, which was based on the electoral process. He played the role of a CRPF officer tasked with conducting elections in a conflict-ridden zone in Chhattisgarh.

Thrilled with ECI’s decision, Tripathi recalled the time when he first voted and said the process did not just give him the right of ‘matdaan’ (voting) but also gave him ‘sammaan’ (respect) as a contributory voice in democracy.

He urged young voters to pro-actively participate in the election process in the country and make their voices heard.