Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Acid attacks in India: Despite strict laws and Supreme Court rules, a total of 176 cases of the acid attack were reported in 2021— showing that nearly 14 cases were reported every month. What the law says and where the problem lies? Read here.

Acid attack incidents in India are more common than they seem to be. As per an analysis of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 14 cases of acid attacks were reported per month across the country in 2021. While the conviction rate remains low, the acquittal rate remains considerably high in the country. Before delving deep into the numbers, here is why the acid attack incidents and easy availability and sale of acid have gained limelight recently:

This week, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid on her way to school in the Dwarka area of West Delhi. Three people were arrested in connection with the matter. According to reports, the main accused bought the acid through an e-commerce portal . Questions have been raised on the availability and retail sale of acid in markets despite a ban.

Acid attacks in India | Delving deep into numbers

In 2021, a total of 176 cases of acid attacks were reported, showing that nearly 14 cases were reported every month, per the data released by the NCRB this year. The number of reported cases saw some decline over the years. However, not all these cases go to trial.

Year Total cases for trial (previous+current year) Cases acquitted Cases convicted Conviction rate 2017 359 24 14 35 2018 417 9 17 65.4 2019 418 10 13 65.4 2020 519 4 10 71.4 2021 600 11 3 20

Pragya Singh, an acid attack survivor, believes that the number of reported cases might be low. "There are cases where acid attacks happen as part of domestic violence where women are pressured to not report it," she said.

Though tens and hundreds of cases are reported yearly, the conviction rate remains low. In 2021, in only three cases, there was a conviction of the accused, while in 11 cases, the accused was acquitted.

When asked why the conviction rate is low in acid attack cases, Supreme Court lawyer Nipun Sexana explained victims often fail to identify culprits in such cases. "It's the eyes that are damaged most of the time... Hence, the injured victim fails to identify the culprit due to the loss of sight — unless the incident occurred at a crowded place," he said. He also mentioned that, in some cases, people hesitate to initiate proceedings and report a person.

What law says about acid sales

The Supreme Court banned over-the-counter acid sales across the country in 2013. Several states in India have rules for the sale of acid. After the landmark verdict in Laxmi Agarwal's case in 2013, the Supreme Court also laid out certain guidelines, making license mandatory for selling acid.

Shops need to be registered under the Poison Act 1919. Rules are there for the buyer as well. A person has to provide an id card to buy acid and disclose the reason for doing so. Moreover, acids can't be sold to anyone below 18 years of age.

"Over-the-counter sale of acid is prohibited unless the seller maintains a log/register recording the sale of acid, which will contain the details of the person(s) to whom acid(s) is/are sold and the quantity sold. The log/register shall contain the address of the person to whom it is sold," the rule says

Read details here Those violating rules need to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. Moreover, there were separate guidelines for educational institutions, research laboratories, hospitals, government departments and the departments of public sector undertakings, which are required to keep and store acid.

What happens to the accused in acid attacks?

The accused in any acid attack case would be charged under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code. This section charges a person for "voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means".

Under this section, the accused shall be punished with "imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than ten years but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and with fine, provided that such fine shall be just and reasonable to meet the medical expenses of the treatment of the victim."

In July this year, the Allahabad High Court said that "the charge under Section 326A IPC can be framed against the accused even if no grievous hurt has been caused to the acid attack survivor and that grievous hurt to an acid attack survivor is not mandatory in each case", LiveLaw had reported

Relief for the acid attack victim

In 2013, the Supreme Court also ruled that victims should receive free medical treatment and minimum compensation of Rs 3 lakh. Also, fines imposed and collected would be used to "meet the medical expenses of treatment of the victim and shall be paid to the victim", the Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned in a report.

The government had decided in 2013 that all the state governments/UTs may be requested to ensure the free medical treatment to the victims of any offence covered under 326-A, 376, 376-A, 376-B, 376-C, 376-D or Section 376-E of the Indian Penal Code.

The loopholes in these laws

There's a problem with the implementation of the Supreme Court rules. Singh said, "In many cases, initial investigation and FIR are not done properly. Hence, perpetrators, despite the offence being a non-bailable offence, get away with the crime."

She adds that acceptance of survivors in society is required and that the government needs to provide more aid to the survivors. "Initially, the family is very much in anger, but after a few months, they also give up as their energy and money are exhausted in the treatment," she said.