Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court to begin daily hearing on August 2

The Supreme Court will commence the daily hearing on the abrogation of Article 370 on August 2. A Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Maul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant said that all parties have to file all documents, compilations and written submissions by July 27.

"The hearing of the petitions before the constitution bench shall commence on August 2, 10:30 am and then proceed on day to day basis barring miscellaneous days that is Mondays and Fridays," the five-judge Bench said.

The Centre has clarified that it has submitted an affidavit on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. The apex court directed that Centre's affidavit on the status quo in Jammu and Kashmir has no bearing on constitutionality. "Cannot control what press reports," the court said.

The court also allowed pleas of activist Shehla Rashid Shora and IAS officer Shah Faesal for deleting her name from list of petitioners challenging the scrapping of Article 370.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.