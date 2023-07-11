Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court to begin daily hearing on August 2

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The Supreme Court will commence the daily hearing on the abrogation of Article 370 on August 2. A Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Maul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant said that all parties have to file all documents, compilations and written submissions by July 27.
"The hearing of the petitions before the constitution bench shall commence on August 2, 10:30 am and then proceed on day to day basis barring miscellaneous days that is Mondays and Fridays," the five-judge Bench said.
The Centre has clarified that it has submitted an affidavit on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. The apex court directed that Centre's affidavit on the status quo in Jammu and Kashmir has no bearing on constitutionality. "Cannot control what press reports," the court said.
The court also allowed pleas of activist Shehla Rashid Shora and IAS officer Shah Faesal for deleting her name from list of petitioners challenging the scrapping of Article 370.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre had decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.
First Published: Jul 11, 2023 11:15 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Population Day | Here's why understanding the population curve is important for global progress
Jul 11, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Smart meters are becoming a big business in India
Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises are paving the way for a talent-rich India
Jul 10, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Karnataka’s gushing ‘guarantee’ Budget 23-24 will leave a gash on its slender finances
Jul 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read