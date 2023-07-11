CNBC TV18
Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court to begin daily hearing on August 2

By Ashmit Kumar  Jul 11, 2023 11:23:12 AM IST (Updated)

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Supreme Court will commence the daily hearing on the abrogation of Article 370 on August 2. A Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Maul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant said that all parties have to file all documents, compilations and written submissions by July 27.

"The hearing of the petitions before the constitution bench shall commence on August 2, 10:30 am and then proceed on day to day basis barring miscellaneous days that is Mondays and Fridays," the five-judge Bench said.
The Centre has clarified that it has submitted an affidavit on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. The apex court directed that Centre's affidavit on the status quo in Jammu and Kashmir has no bearing on constitutionality. "Cannot control what press reports," the court said.
