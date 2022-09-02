TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in coal smuggling case

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday. The financial probe agency had also sent a notice to Banerjee's sister-in-law Menoka Gambhir for questioning in the same case on September 5, an officer said.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the probe into the coal smuggling case.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reached ED's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake near Kolkata around 11 am on Friday.

Late Thursday, a team of five officers of the ED reached Kolkata to question Banerjee, news agency PTI reported. A large police contingent was deployed at the CGO Complex.

The ED had issued summons to the TMC's national general secretary on Thursday. The financial probe agency had also sent a notice to Banerjee's sister-in-law Menoka Gambhir for questioning in the same case on September 5, an officer said. Gambhir has been asked to appear before sleuths of the central agency at its New Delhi office, PTI quoted the official as saying.

"We have to find out more details about Gambhir's bank account in London through which several transactions were carried out," an official said.

Meanwhile, the TMC dubbed the summons to Banerjee as "vendetta politics". The party claimed that the move came following the ruling party's recent mega rally here, which left the BJP "ruffled".

Banerjee was questioned by the ED earlier as well in connection with the coal smuggling case.

What the case about?

The ongoing probe is linked to an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2020 in the 'multi-crore rupees coal pilferage scam'. The ED is probing into the money laundering aspect of the case, while another central agency CBI is also investigating the criminal angle of it.

It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was carried out at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields' in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol in West Bengal. Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people, as per the CBI.

On May 17, the Supreme Court had stayed a Delhi High Court order which had dismissed the pleas filed by the TMC MP and his wife Rujira Banerjee seeking quashing of summons issued to them in a money-laundering probe.

The court had said the ED can examine them in its Kolkata office by giving 24-hour advance notice. The central agency had earlier questioned Rujira in connection with the coal pilferage investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)