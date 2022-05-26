Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps on Wednesday as a helicopter pilot 30 years after India started inducting women as officers in the armed forces.

The 26-year-old from Haryana had completed a year-long training at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, Maharashtra. She graduated at a ceremony attended by DG of Army Aviation, AK Suri.

More about Captain Barak

Barak had grown up in military cantonments across India and joining the forces had been a natural career choice for her.

Capt. Abhilasha Barak is the daughter of Col. S. Om Singh (Retd). An alumnus of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, Capt. Barak has a B Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Delhi Technological University. She graduated in 2016 and was placed at Deloitte, USA.

However, she always dreamt of joining the armed forces after spending years in military cantonments and being surrounded by people in uniform.

In an in-house interview shared by the Indian Army recently, Capt. Barak said her desire to join the armed forces grew stronger after she attended her elder brother’s passing out parade at Indian Military Academy in 2013.

“That was the moment I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Indian Express quoted Captain Barak as saying in the interview.

In the army

Before joining the Army Aviation Corps, Captain Barak had completed a number of professional military courses. She was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018 from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

At the Army Air Defence Corps, Capt. Barak was selected by President Ram Nath Kovind as a Contingent Commander for Presentation of Colours to Army Air Defence.

A good student, Capt. Barak secured an ‘A’ grade in Army Air Defence Young officers’ course and 75.70 percent in Air Traffic Management and Air Laws course. She also cleared the Part B promotional exam in her first attempt.

Choosing Army Aviation Corps

During Operation Meghdoot in 1987, Col. S. Om Singh was leading a patrolling party from Amar Post to Bana Top Post (earlier Quaid Post) when he suffered a cerebral oedema due to bad weather and had to be brought back to Amar Post, from where he was evacuated at the right time.

“He owes his life to the Army Aviation Corps and hence, so do I,” Capt. Barak said in an in-house interview shared by the Indian Army recently.

Capt. Barak had opted for Army Aviation Corps after completing her training from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, in 2018, even though she was aware she was eligible for only ground duty role. However, while filing the form, she had mentioned qualifying the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test and computerised pilot selection system.

“Somewhere in my heart, I always knew that the day was not far away when the Indian Army would start inducting women as combat pilots,” she said in the interview.

Two years later, the Army announced it would induct women as pilots.