SC to hear petition against Aarey forest tree felling tomorrow: What we know so far

A bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear a petition challenging the felling of trees in Aarey Colony area of Mumbai for a Metro car shed. The matter came up for urgent listing after the petitioners submitted that despite the stay order cutting of trees is going on.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant agreed to take up the plea after senior advocate Gopal Shankarnaaryan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the matter needs an urgent hearing as the cutting of the trees is going on despite the earlier stay order of the court. He also claimed to have photographs of the cutting of trees.

The Supreme Court had in 2019 taken a suo moto cognizance of the case based on a letter petition sent by law students to the Chief Justice of India over the cutting of the trees and the construction of a Metro car shed in the ecologically sensitive Aarey Colony forest area of Mumbai. The apex court had ordered a status quo to be maintained in the matter.

After the SC order, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government stalled the work on the Aarey Metro car shed project citing environmental hazards.

Later, the Thackeray government moved the project to the Kanjurmarg area and declared the selected site for the Metro car shed as a part of the Aarey forest land.

However, the decision to shift the project to the Kanjurmarg area was stalled due to a stay order from the Bombay High Court. In December 2020, the HC stayed the order passed allotment of 102 acres of salt pan land in the Kanjurmarg areas for construction of the Metro car shed. The court also barred the authorities from proceeding with any construction work on the allotted land.

However, the Shiv Sena rebellion and the ascension of Eknath Shinde as the chief minister have resulted in the new state government reversing the decision and deciding to continue with Aarey as the construction site for the Metro Line 3 rail shed.

The construction of the railway shed in Aarey has become a matter of political contention between Devendra Fadnavis, current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Chief Minister of the state, and current Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

After the BJP-backed government came to power, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on July 21, lifted the ban on the construction of the Metro car shed in the Aarey forest area.

The underground Metro 3 project will connect Colaba in South Mumbai and SEEPZ in Andheri East area covering a total distance of 33 kilometres.

Aarey is home to leopards, 90 species of butterflies, 8 species of reptiles, 12 amphibian species, 77 different bird species and 6 species of venomous snakes. It’s one of the most ecologically sensitive areas in Mumbai and it’s very critical for the city’s green cover.