    AAP, leaders made allegations against L-G without proof, says Delhi HC

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Delhi L-G Saxena has also sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

    The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his family, after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.
    The court said the allegations were made without any proof in a "bid to tarnish L-G's image".
    Justice Amit Bansal said, "I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff...."
    Hailing the order, the Delhi L-G tweeted, "Satyameva Jayate".
    The Delhi L-G urged the high court to pass direction to AAP and its leaders to retrain them from levelling defamatory allegations against him and his family members in the future. Saxena has also sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.
    He has also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders. The AAP leaders had alleged that Saxena was involved in a scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.
    With inputs from PTI
