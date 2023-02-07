Delhi government asks auto drivers to wear uniforms as G20 approaches

Under section 66 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 every taxi and auto rickshaw is required to obtain the permit to ply on road. The permit is governed with certain conditions, prominent among them is that a person will not drive a vehicle without wearing appropriate uniform as prescribed.

Ahead of the upcoming G20 summit, the Delhi government in an order on Monday asked auto-rickshaws and taxi drivers in the city to wear a uniform while driving, warning them of heavy fines if they fail to comply, and suspension of licence for repeat offenders.

"All the drivers of taxi and auto rickshaw are hereby directed not to drive the vehicle, without wearing a prescribed uniform, failing which challan will be issued for violation of permit condition," the Monday order read.

Wearing uniforms is also mandatory for drivers of electric passenger vehicles.

Also Read:

The autos and taxi unions said they were ready to follow the order, but also urged the government to lower the Rs 10,000 fine. Rajinder Soni, general secretary of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said that the uniform will give the drivers an identity.

"However, there should not be a heavy fine, which is Rs 10,000, in case some driver fails to turn up in uniform because of any genuine reason. Presently, the fine amount is not fixed, sometimes drivers are imposed Rs 500 and sometimes the amount is higher," Soni said.

As per the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules 1993, drivers of autos and taxis need to wear khaki uniforms while driving their vehicles. However, around 1995-96, the colour was changed to grey for drivers and white for those who owned and drove their taxis and autos.

It was not defined whether a pant-shirt, Safari suit or Kurta-Pyjama qualified as uniform. Further, there was nothing about the type of fabric, colour and shade, trims and accessories associated with the uniform, the petition had stated.

Under section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 every taxi and auto rickshaw are required to obtain a permit to ply on road. The permit is governed by certain conditions, prominent among them is that a person will not drive a vehicle without wearing an appropriate uniform as prescribed.

-With inputs from PTI

.