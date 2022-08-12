By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Citing an email exchange with the Wrestling Federation of India, AAP claimed that the body itself has clarified that Divya Kakran has been representing Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

The Aam Aadmi Party has put out a tweet countering claims by Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal-winning boxer wrestler Divya Kakran that the Delhi government has never helped her financially.

The tweet shows a document which has details of a staggered payment from the Delhi government between 2010 and 2017 for a total of Rs 1.99 lakh. Further, the Delhi government claimed that the ace boxer has been representing the state of UP since then.

Citing an email exchange with the Wrestling Federation of India, AAP claimed that the body itself has clarified that Divya Kakran has been representing Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

The response comes after Divya Kakran claimed non-cooperation by the Delhi government saying that she never received any financial help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital.

Kakran won bronze in the women's 68 kg freestyle category last week at the Common Wealth Games. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who congratulated her. However on Sunday, in a series of tweets, the boxer alleged non-cooperation.

"I thank Delhi CM from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me on my victory. I have a request. I have been living and practising in Delhi for the last 20 years, but I neither received any prize money nor did I get any help from the state @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran tweeted in Hindi.

"I request you that I am felicitated in the same manner in which you honour other Delhi wrestlers even if they represent other states," she said in another tweet.

AAP has said in its statement, "Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future.