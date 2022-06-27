Airports Authority of India has 400 new vacancies: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for 400 junior executives in air traffic control. Interested candidates can apply online through the official AAI website— www.aai.aero

As per the notification, the CTC per annum for the post of junior executive is around Rs 12 lakh (approximately) with monthly salary between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000. The online application process is open till July 14.

Here’s how to apply for the AAI recruitment online:

Step 1: Go to the official AAI website— Go to the official AAI website— www.aai.aero

Step 2: Scroll down on the home page and click on the ‘careers’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page of ‘recruitment dashboard’.

Step 4: Here, click on the registration link for Junior Executive vacancies.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page with instructions and application form link. Read all instructions carefully and check the box for terms and conditions. Then start filling the form.

Step 6: Fill in all personal details and then click on submit. This will be the Step-1 for your application.

Step 7: On completion of Step-1, you will receive a sign- up email/message on your registered email/mobile number with the User ID (application sequence number) and password.

Step 8: Once you receive the user ID and password, you need to re-login on the website and click on the ‘go to application form’ icon at the top right corner.

Step 9: Select the category and fill up the form with mandatory details like personal information and qualification. Then upload a photo and signature.

Step 10: Submit the application fee through online mode via debit card, credit cards or Internet banking/UPI etc. This will be the final step for your application process and your application will be submitted successfully.

Application fees:

For general candidates the application fee is Rs1,000 whereas the application fee for SC/ST and female candidates is Rs 81. Person with disability (PWD) and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI are exempted from any fee payment.

The fees must be paid through online mode only and any other mode of payment will not be accepted.

Important dates

Candidates have time till 11:55 pm of July 14, 2022, to apply for the vacancies. The opening date for online application is 15.06.2022

The tentative date for online examination will be announced on AAI’s website- www.aai.aero

Eligibility

Age limit: The maximum age limit is 27 years as on July 14, 2022. There are some age relaxations for different categories of candidates.

The upper age limit can be relaxed by 10 years for PWD applicants and candidates who are in regular service of AAI. The age can also be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST applicants and by 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer) applicants.

Age relaxation for ex-servicemen is applicable as prescribed by the Central government.

Qualification:

Applicants must have a full time regular bachelor’s degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics, or a full time regular bachelor’s degree in engineering in any discipline. Applicants having BE/B Tech/ BSc. (Engg.) degrees are also allowed to apply for the post.

Applicants must have 60 per cent marks or equivalent in graduation.

Also, departmental candidates possessing recognised degrees as per the required minimum qualification, obtained through part-time/ correspondence/ distance education mode will be eligible to apply.

All applicants must have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of class 12.