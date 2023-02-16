Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi — Here are details about the tribal festival PM Modi is inaugurating

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav - India's National Tribal Festival, at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on February 16.

Delhi is hosting Aadi Mahotsav, India's National Tribal Festival, which celebrates tribal culture, cuisine, commerce and traditional arts, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate. The event will be on from February 16 to 27 and is an effort by the government to showcase tribal culture on the national stage and further Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' call. Modi will inaugurate the week-long Aadi Mahotsav on February 16 and deliver his remarks at 10:30 am.

What all is expected at the festival?

First things first, entry to the event is absolutely free.

The tribal festival will feature over 200 stalls highlighting the diversity of India's indigenous population. About 1,000 artisans from 28 states and Union territories will display and sell handicrafts, handloom, pottery and jewellery at the event. 39 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras from 17 states and UTs are also participating.

The Aadi Mahotsav will have a special focus on "Shree Anna" or millets grown by tribal communities, highlighting the Centre's International Year of Millets initiative.

The festival will also have tribal cuisine from across the country for all visitors. This includes tribal cooks from 19 States/UTs for which 20 food stalls are being set up.

At the festival, visitors can also try various dishes from different tribal regions of India, including thapdi roti, madwa roti, litti chokha, mahua laddu, sabudana vada, and Adivasi laddu, among others.

Visitors will also be able to buy different staple varieties like scented joha rice from Assam and black pepper from Thandwi farmers etc. at the event.

As per the government, tribal cultural performances by 500 tribal artists based on the tribal rituals, harvest, festivals, martial art forms etc., from about 20 states of the country have also been scheduled.

A variety of products including exquisite handcrafted jewelry from the North-east and the unique Dokra style, fine textiles and weaves such as Maheshwari, Eri, Karvathi Kathi silk sarees, Tassar silks, and Pashmina shawls, as well as lac jewellery, Moonj Grass basketry and blue pottery from Jaipur, paintings, and more will be conveniently displayed in one location.

A bit of history

Held from February 16-27, the tribal festival is organised annually by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It was first held in 2015 and titled "VANAJ".

TRIFED, an organisation of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been organising Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival to provide direct market access to the tribal master-craftsmen and women in large metros and state capitals.

Government's focus on tribals

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said that an effort has been made to draw more and more artisans from remote areas producing lesser-known and unique items to come and take part.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of India's tribal population while also giving due respect to their contribution to the nation's growth and development.

The Centre also organised its first-ever tribal dance festival as part of this year's Republic Day celebrations. Held from January 23-34, the event featured over 15 types of traditional dance performances.

In the Budget 2023, the Centre made provisions to launch a new scheme eliminating sickle cell disease, which majorly affects tribal communities.

Per the Census 2011, 104.2 million Indians or 8.6 percent of the total population are notified as "Scheduled Tribes."