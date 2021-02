The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that people can now add up to five user profiles on the mAadhaar app. To add new profiles, an Aadhaar cardholder must install or update the mAadhaar app on their phone devices. Once they enter the details, the registered mobile number receives an OTP from the authorities for authentication.

Besides offering a number of Aadhaar services, the mAaddhaar app enables a cardholder to carry their information in the form of a soft copy.

You can add up to 5 Aadhaar profiles in your #mAadhaar app. OTP for authentication is sent to the registered mobile number of the Aadhaar holder. Download and install the #NewmAadhaarApp from: https://t.co/62MEOf8J3P (Android) https://t.co/GkwPFzM9eq (iOS) pic.twitter.com/gapv443q72 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 12, 2021

The profile on mAadhaar app is accepted as valid ID proof at the airports and by railways. The users of the app can also share the QR code with service providers seeking Aadhaar verification.

How to configure mAadhaar app on mobile phone devices

Android and iPhone users can install the mAadhaar App by following these steps:

-Download mAadhaar App from Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iPhone.

-Please ensure the developer’s name is listed as ‘Unique Identification Authority of India’ to download the authentic app.

Viewing profile on mAadhaar App:

A user can view his/her profile by tapping on the profile summary at the top of the main dashboard.

Accessing the Aadhaar profile:

-Launch the app

-Tap on the Aadhaar Profile tab at the top, on the bottom of the main dashboard

-Enter 4 digit Pin/Password

-The front side of the Aadhaar appears. Slide to the left to view the backside.

-To view other added profiles, slide left again