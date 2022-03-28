Aadhaar for NRIs: Step-by-step guide to apply for 12-digit unique ID 

Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number, is seen mostly as a proof of living in India and it is issued to the residents by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI ).

However, NRIs (non-resident Indians) can also apply for Aadhaar on arrival in India if they have a valid Indian passport. Any NRI, after arrival in India, can go to the nearest Aadhaar centre to submit the documents to have the 12-digit unique ID number.

The UIDAI , in August last year, announced that the NRIs can apply for Aadhaar number without waiting for the mandatory 182 days.

“Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) need not wait for 182 days. NRIs with valid

The 182-day waiting period limit for NRIs was removed after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed, in May 2020, to issue Aadhar cards to NRIs on arrival.

While an Indian passport is mandatory for NRIs if they are applying for Aadhaar, they can submit other proof of address for their application if the passport does not have an Indian address.

NRIs can follow these steps to apply for Aadhaar

- Visit any Aadhaar kendra and carry your Indian passport with you

- Fill the Aadhaar enrolment form carefully as the details for NRIs are different

- Mention your email ID and mobile number in the form as it’s mandatory

- Present your passport as the ID proof, and enroll yourself as an NRI

- If your passport does not have an Indian address, you can give other valid documents

- Give your biometric impressions

- Check all the details on the computer screen before allowing the operator to submit

- Make sure to get an acknowledgement receipt, which has the 14-digit enrolment ID, date & time stamp.