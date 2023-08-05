A ‘Nutritional’ broomstick with calorie chart on label leaves internet in splits

The broomstick’s label has mentioned all the nutritional values including calories, fat, proteins and cholesterol in the chart.

A broomstick is an essential cleaning tool that is used to clean our houses and other places. Although it comes in various sizes and designs, but you would never imagine seeing a calorie chart on the label while buying a new broomstick.

The nutritional components are generally mentioned on the label of the packaged food items. The nutrition chart indicates the nutritional values of food products.

Broomsticks are made from still fibres or corn husks which are assembled in a cylindrical handle that makes it much more convenient to hold while cleaning. However, getting nutritional values on a broomstick is hilarious.

ALSO READ |

A Twitter user named Jayesh shared a photograph on the micro-blogging platform showing a broomstick’s packaging at a general store. The label on the broomstick shows a calorie chart that hilariously indicates it contains “15 servings per container”. It has a full-fledged mention of calories, fat, protein and cholesterol on the chart and also outlines the nutritional level as if someone is going to eat it.

Jayesh shared the photograph on Twitter and wrote, “The broom has a calorie chart … in case you decide to snack on it!”

the broom has a calorie chart … in case you decide to snack on it! pic.twitter.com/II0N82b69k— JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) August 2, 2023 After the photograph was shared on the Internet, it left the netizens amused with many sharing funny comments. After the photograph was shared on the Internet, it left the netizens amused with many sharing funny comments.

One user said, “The person who uses it for 30 mins will lose 300 calories.”

“I think they got the fibre content wrong,” read the second comment.

The third one said, “They heard Aaj mai jhaadu se maar khaya.”

“Bhai, kya kare...kabhi bhi KHAANA pad sakta hai”, another user mentioned.

“Coz women feed their husbands when they get angry,” commented another user.

“Good for diabetics. Amount per serving. Added sugars- 0 percent, Iron- 2 percent”, explained a comment.

The funny photo also evoked a political joke, “That is why, My AAP is strongest!”

Amid the hilarious response, the post has garnered over 30,000 views, and 483 likes along with a huge flood of laughing emoticons all over the comment section.