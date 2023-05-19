A look at the journey of newly-appointed SC judge Justice KV Viswanathan

Viswanathan's appointment makes him the 10th lawyer to be directly appointed to the Supreme Court from the Bar. His career spans across three decades. He is slated to become CJI in 2030.

Justice Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan, who was directly appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on Friday, May 19, is the 10th senior advocate to be directly appointed as a judge of the apex court.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was also administered oath of office along with Justice Viswanathan by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and with the appointment of the two new judges the Supreme Court returned to its full strength of 34 judges, the total sanctioned posts.

In his distinguished legal career spanning over three decades Justice K.V. Viswanathan had exhibited his legal prowess in many cases.

Justice Viswanathan will serve as a judge of the Supreme Court until May 25, 2031. Upon the retirement of Justice J.B. Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, Justice Viswanathan will assume the office of chief justice of India (CJI) until his retirement.

His appointment makes him the 10th lawyer to be directly appointed to the Supreme Court from the Bar. If his appointment is cleared by the central government, Justice Viswanathan will be the fourth judge directly appointed from the Bar to become the CJI.

Having served as a former additional solicitor general, Justice Viswanathan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Throughout his career, he has handled a multitude of high-profile cases, showcasing his legal acumen and commitment to justice.

Born on May 16, 1966, Justice Viswanathan comes from a family of lawyers. He pursued his legal education at the Law College in Coimbatore, where he graduated in the inaugural batch of the five-year course in 1988. During his time in law school, he gained practical experience by working at the chambers of advocate K.A. Ramachandran, a prominent criminal trial lawyer from Coimbatore.

After completing his studies, he relocated to Delhi and joined the chambers of senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, who later served as an additional solicitor general of India. Subsequently, he spent nearly five years working under the guidance of senior advocate K.K. Venugopal, the former attorney general for India.

After practising for nearly 20 years, he was designated as a senior advocate in April 2009.

As an advocate, Justice Viswanathan appeared in a wide range of cases on matters related to constitutional law, criminal law, commercial law and arbitration.