A look at the journey of newly-appointed SC judge Justice KV Viswanathan

Viswanathan's appointment makes him the 10th lawyer to be directly appointed to the Supreme Court from the Bar. His career spans across three decades. He is slated to become CJI in 2030.

Justice Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan, who was directly appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on Friday, May 19, is the 10th senior advocate to be directly appointed as a judge of the apex court.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was also administered oath of office along with Justice Viswanathan by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and with the appointment of the two new judges the Supreme Court returned to its full strength of 34 judges, the total sanctioned posts.