A look at the innovations of the teachers who won the National Award

Mini 46 schoolteachers received the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred this year’s National Awards to 46 teachers for their innovation in the field of teaching. Maths rangoli to teach shapes, elements of the periodic table as role numbers, algebraic tiling on floors, bag-less days, smart appliances, whiteboard made of local materials and no punishment are some of the innovative teaching-learning practices adopted by the National Award Winners, as per a PTI report.

Here’s a look at some of those teaching innovations.

Elements of periodic table as role numbers

Khursheed Ahmad, a teacher of Composite School Sahawa, in UP's Deoria district employed simple innovations in pedagogy such as using the elements of periodic table as the role number of students to make it easy for them to learn and remember.

Maths rangoli to teach shapes, algebraic tiling on floors in school, and wall painting with mathematics concepts

Kandala Ramaiah, teacher of a Zila Parishad school in Telangana, introduced the artsy innovations to help students learn maths in the most fun way.

No punishment for students

Mohd Jabir, a teacher at Government Middle School in Ladakh, introduced the principle of ‘no punishment to students’ to encourage students and he used the technique of ‘clapping while learning’ for teaching phonetics, grammar, and vocabulary, among others.

Whiteboards made of local materials

Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, a teacher at Eastern Ideal High School in Manipur, made whiteboards from locally sourced materials such as bamboo to protect students from falling chalk powder from blackboards. He also made protractors and bulletin boards from these materials.

Bag-less Day

Kavita Sanghvi, principal of Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Mumbai, introduced “Bag less day” to add life skills to the school curriculum. It helps students try and experiment with different fields including arts and culture.

Group Clinical Supervision Model

Ravi Aruna, a teacher at Asnra Zillaprishad High School in Andhra Pradesh, developed an innovative teaching model for the evaluation of the professional development of in-service teachers.

