In this cops and robbers saga, the operation to catch the couple was called ‘Let’s Catch the Queen Bee' by the Punjab Police. Mandeep Kaur, known as Daku Haseena, has been planning this heist for the last 4 months.

A married couple, who allegedly executed a daring multicore robbery in Ludhiana, was arrested by the Punjab Police in Uttarakhand. The heist of Rs 8.49 crore took place at a financial services firm’s office in Ludhiana on June 10, a Saturday.

The main accused, Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh, were nabbed by Punjab Police when they were visiting the pilgrimage site of Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, it was a flavoured drink served at the pilgrimage that helped the police catch the accused couple.

The Punjab Police had information about the couple's plan to flee to Nepal and, prior to that, visit the holy shrines in Haridwar, Hemkund Sahib, and Kedarnath. Despite this information, it was difficult for the police to identify them in such a massive crowd. So, the cops hatched a plan to serve free drinks to the pilgrims, and the couple was thus trapped.

However, after identifying the couple, the police let them visit the shrine, and then, it required a follow-up chase to catch the culprits. The operation to catch the couple was named ‘Let’s Catch the Queen Bee.’

According to the police, Rs 21 lakh was recovered from them. Along with the couple, Gaurav alias Gulshan, who was a partner in the crime, was also arrested in Gidderbaha. The Punjab Police had already arrested six of the accused and recovered Rs 5.75 crore from them before catching the main accused.

The police have disclosed that Mandeep Kaur, known as ‘Daku Haseena,’ started the planning four months ago for this massive heist. On the day of the robbery, none of the accused used mobile phones, as they wanted to avoid being traced.

The robbers had barged into the office on June 10 afternoon and held five employees captive in a server room while robbing the cash. They loaded the cash in a van, which was found abandoned in Pandori Village near Dakha. Three weapons were recovered from the van.

During the investigation it came to light that Mandeep Kaur had her eye on easy money. Previously, she worked as an insurance agent and an assistant to a lawyer. She got married to Jaswinder Singh in February of this year. Jaswinder is her second husband.