In this cops and robbers saga, the operation to catch the couple was called ‘Let’s Catch the Queen Bee' by the Punjab Police. Mandeep Kaur, known as Daku Haseena, has been planning this heist for the last 4 months.

A married couple, who allegedly executed a daring multicore robbery in Ludhiana, was arrested by the Punjab Police in Uttarakhand. The heist of Rs 8.49 crore took place at a financial services firm’s office in Ludhiana on June 10, a Saturday.

The main accused, Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh, were nabbed by Punjab Police when they were visiting the pilgrimage site of Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, it was a flavoured drink served at the pilgrimage that helped the police catch the accused couple.