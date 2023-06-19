In this cops and robbers saga, the operation to catch the couple was called ‘Let’s Catch the Queen Bee' by the Punjab Police. Mandeep Kaur, known as Daku Haseena, has been planning this heist for the last 4 months.
A married couple, who allegedly executed a daring multicore robbery in Ludhiana, was arrested by the Punjab Police in Uttarakhand. The heist of Rs 8.49 crore took place at a financial services firm’s office in Ludhiana on June 10, a Saturday.
The main accused, Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh, were nabbed by Punjab Police when they were visiting the pilgrimage site of Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, it was a flavoured drink served at the pilgrimage that helped the police catch the accused couple.
The Punjab Police had information about the couple's plan to flee to Nepal and, prior to that, visit the holy shrines in Haridwar, Hemkund Sahib, and Kedarnath. Despite this information, it was difficult for the police to identify them in such a massive crowd. So, the cops hatched a plan to serve free drinks to the pilgrims, and the couple was thus trapped.