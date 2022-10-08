90th Indian Air Force Day celebrations underway: A look at major events

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Indian Air Force will put up a dazzling show as part of its 90th-anniversary celebrations.

The Indian Air Force has begun the 90th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh today. This is the first time in history that the annual parade and fly-past of the IAF Day celebrations are being held outside of Delhi-NCR.

The theme for IAF Day 2022 is 'Transforming for the Future'. The event will be attended by President Draupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with top officials.

Here is a look at the major events of the 90th Indian Air Force Day celebrations.

The IAF Day Band March and Parade

The celebrations started with the IAF parade march where Commander Anup Singh led the contingent. Later, the IAF parade band played as vintage choppers put on a display in the air.

The Chief of Air Staff addressed the gathering and acknowledged the contributions of the veterans.

“We’ve inherited the proud legacy curated by sheer hard work, perseverance and vision of our predecessors. Right to acknowledge the contribution of our veterans who chartered this course. Now, the onus is on us to usher IAF into the centenary decade,” the IAF chief said in his address, News18 reported.

New Weapons System Branch

The IAF Chief Air Marshall, Vivek Ram Chaudhari announced the New Weapons System Branch of the Indian Air Force which will handle all types of latest weapon systems in the force and save the force about Rs 3400 cr.

Induction of 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for Training in December

The IAF chief VR Chaudhuri also announced that 3,000 Agniveer Vayu will be inducted into the force for training. The IAF chief said the induction of air warriors through the scheme is a challenge, but it is an opportunity for the force to harness the potential of India’s youth.

“We’ve changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF. In December this year, we’d be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come,” the IAF chief said.

He also announced that the IAF is planning on induction of women Agniveers as well starting next year.

New Combat Uniform Unveiled

The Indian Air Force unveiled the new combat uniform during the IAF Day celebrations. The new uniform has an exclusive contemporary functional design made for soldiers to better camouflage themselves.

The fabric is lighter and sturdier and can be comfortably worn for a longer duration.

The new uniform is versatile and can be worn in different terrains such as the mountainous terrain of Kashmir to the vast coast of the peninsula and the jungles of the northeast to the deserts of Rajasthan.

The IAF is now set to conduct an hour-long air show at Sukhna Lake with participation by nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters. This will be the first time people will get to see the newly inducted indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ as it will showcase its aerial prowess during the fly-past.

Besides LCH 'Prachand', other aircraft such as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Mig-29, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J and Hawk will be part of the fly-past. Helicopters like Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 will also participate in the aerial display.