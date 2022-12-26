Bizarre accident in UP's Balrampur results in death of 90 sheep

Ram was directing the sheep toward the Saryu Canal railway bridge when a train headed from Gorakhpur to Lucknow ran over them, according to an official. A second train then ran over eight vultures feeding on the carcasses.

As many as 90 sheep and 8 vultures died on Sunday in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, after being run over by a train on the Gorakhpur-Gonda route. Prabhu Ram, a villager from Vishanpur Kodar, was attacked by a pack of dogs as he was out grazing his sheep.

Ram managed to save his life by jumping into the canal.

Nand Kumar Pandey, the head of the village of Motinagar where the tragedy took place, claimed that numerous vultures had flown down and were feeding on the sheep carcasses when another Gorakhpur-bound train drove over eight of them.

SP Yadav, a local MLA, visited the area after the incident and demanded Rs 40 lakh in compensation for the sheep owner. He said that the state government and the rail minister had been asked to reimburse the compensation.

The requested amount, however, is far greater than what sheep would have been fetched on the free market.

A report on the incident would be filed to the district administration and the Railways, said Tulsipur Sub Divisional Magistrate Manglesh Dubey on Monday.

He said that in order to prevent the spread of illness, instructions had been given to remove the sheep carcasses and vulture corpses.