    9 killed, 40 injured in bus accident in Kerala's Palakkad

    9 killed, 40 injured in bus accident in Kerala's Palakkad

    9 killed, 40 injured in bus accident in Kerala's Palakkad
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Nine people were killed in a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district of Kerala, police said on Thursday.
    The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, an officer of the Vadakkenchery police station said. The deceased included five students.
    The tourist bus was carrying students and teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan in Ernakulam district and was going to Ooty.
    Around 40 people were also injured in the crash, police said.
    More details are awaited.
