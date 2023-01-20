88-year-old man in Punjab wins Rs 5 crore lottery

A resident of Trivedi Camp in Derabassi, Mahant Dwarka Dass, who belongs to a very modest background won a Rs. 5 crore bumper lottery on Wednesday.

Dass had purchased the ticket from Zirakpur. Lokesh, who sold the lottery ticket to Dass' grandson, expressed happiness over the fact that a man from such a humble background has won the grand prize.

Dass said he frequently bought lottery tickets, hoping to win as he wanted to change things for his family. Dass, who looks after a local ‘dera’, said he will donate half the money to the ‘dera’ and will distribute the rest equally between his two sons.

Dass recollected that his family migrated from Pakistan in 1947 when he was 13 years old. He said he had to do a lot of labour in his life to survive, but he never did anything wrong. He said he used to buy lottery tickets every month hoping for a bumper award one day.

