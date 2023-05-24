80km stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to open on May 26, check key details here

After the inauguration of the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch, a total of 600 km of expressway from Nagpur to Igatpuri taluka will be available for public use and only the road between Igatpuri and Thane will be pending.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the 80-km stretch between Shirdi and Bharvir near Nashik of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway or the Samruddhi Mahamarg on May 26. CM Shinde will be joined by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the inauguration ceremony.

The commuters will be able to use the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch of this crucial expressway from next week. Officially known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, the 701-km-long expressway provides seamless connectivity between Mumbai and Nagpur. It passes through ten districts of the state - Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik and Thane.

This stretch of the Expressway also passes through the scenic Sahyadri mountain range.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg is being built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The first phase of this expressway, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. In May 2016, five design consultants were appointed for making the Detailed Project Report of this expressway. Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first phase covers a distance of 520 km and the complete expressway is expected to be opened by the end of 2023.

After the inauguration of the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch, a total of 600 km of expressway from Nagpur to Igatpuri taluka will be available for public use and only the road between Igatpuri and Thane will be pending.

It is worth noting that this project was planned during the tenure of current Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when he was at the CM from 2014 to 2019.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg is expected to be a game changer for the state’s hinterland, as more investments can be attracted due to improved connectivity, thereby generating additional employment opportunities for millions of people. The Samruddhi Mahamarg will facilitate economic development in rural areas as it connects Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai and Multimodal International Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN). Besides, the tourism industry will also benefit from this project as connectivity to Shirdi, Verul, Lonar and Ajanta will improve.

Currently, commuters use NH-3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and NH-6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur. This journey takes at least 17 hours and is quite tedious. But, the new expressway, once completed, will likely reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to eight hours.