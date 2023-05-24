80km stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to open on May 26, check key details here

After the inauguration of the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch, a total of 600 km of expressway from Nagpur to Igatpuri taluka will be available for public use and only the road between Igatpuri and Thane will be pending.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the 80-km stretch between Shirdi and Bharvir near Nashik of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway or the Samruddhi Mahamarg on May 26. CM Shinde will be joined by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the inauguration ceremony.

The commuters will be able to use the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch of this crucial expressway from next week. Officially known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, the 701-km-long expressway provides seamless connectivity between Mumbai and Nagpur. It passes through ten districts of the state - Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik and Thane.

This stretch of the Expressway also passes through the scenic Sahyadri mountain range.