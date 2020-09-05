  • SENSEX
India

80 new special trains from September 12; clear timeframe for bullet train project in 3-6 months

Updated : September 05, 2020 08:35 PM IST

Railway Board Chairman said, the real timeframe for the completion of the bullet train project will be clear in three to six months.
He said in a linear project like the bullet train, work can only begin when a certain amount of land is available.
Yadav said the Railways is coordinating with the state governments while deciding on the introduction of new trains.
