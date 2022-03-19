8 killed, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Karnataka’s Tumkur

As many as eight people were killed and over 20, including students, critically injured as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Karnataka’s Tumkur district, police said on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

According to a PTI report, the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Tumakuru and Pavagada. Two students were among those killed in the accident and bodies have been shifted to Pavagada hospital, the report added.

"Rash driving" is said to be the reason for the accident and investigation shall reveal the details, police sources told PTI.

Locals said the bus was overcrowded and mostly students were travelling in it, according to reports.