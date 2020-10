India successfully received the prestigious "Blue Flag" certification on Sunday for all its eight beaches that it recommended, notified the Environment Ministry.

The Blue Flag certification is an internationally recognized Eco-label accorded by Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark. The status is accorded only after meeting thirty-three criteria under four major areas namely- environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation, and safety and services at the beaches.

According to the environment ministry, the beaches which made it to the list of the certification are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha and Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Additionally, India has also been awarded the third prize by the jury under the "International Best Practices" for pollution control in coastal regions.

Proud moment for India; all 8 beaches recommended by government gets coveted International Blue Flag Certification.

In a series of tweets, Javadekar added," An outstanding feat, as no BLUEFLAG nation has ever been awarded for 8 beaches in a single attempt."