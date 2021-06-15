7th Pay Commission: Govt changes medical reimbursement ceiling for NVS employees

The central government recently announced that it has hiked the limit for medical reimbursement for certain government employees. Employees of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will enjoy higher reimbursement against medical treatments.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, which comes under the banner of the ministry of education, notified all stakeholders of the change in policy in a circular dated June 7.

The policy highlighted that the ceiling had been revised for medical reimbursement claims on treatment obtained for day-to-day ailments for employees and their dependents. This increase, however, is only limited to the Vidhyalaya staff of NVS only. The limit on medical reimbursement remains the same for other NVS employees.

The circular highlighted that the central government increased the medical reimbursement ceiling to Rs. 25,000. The higher claim ceiling would only be applicable to treatments done under government hospitals or any hospitals recognised by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The previous limit on medical reimbursement stood at Rs. 5,000. Now, the new limit will be retroactively in place from May 14, 2021, according to the circular.

The ministry also increased the medical reimbursement for Vidyalaya staff for treatment from AMA (Authorised Medical Attendant). Within the same circular, it was stated that NVS employees can claim a medical reimbursement of Rs. 15,000 per annum for treatment from AMA instead of the previous Rs. 5,000.

The central government has taken out major policy changes to aid central government employees as the country slowly struggles to come out from the after-effects of the second COVID-19 wave.

