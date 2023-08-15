77th Independence Day: PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur, says India is with people of state

PM Modi spoke on the cycle of violence, incidents of atrocities against women in the northeast state. He said, "There have been reports of peace in the state from the last few days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day. He said, "Nation is with Manipur."

He spoke on the cycle of violence, incidents of atrocities against women in the northeast state. Modi said the entire nation is with Manipur, and the Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so.

In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur,” the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur,"

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.