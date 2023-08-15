77th Independence Day | 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become 3rd largest global economy in 5 years, says PM — Highlights

"My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes; seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times. Corruption has badly affected India's capability; it is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption," says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as his "family members" instead of addressing the people as "my fellow citizens" on the 77th Independence Day. "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".

Modi addressed the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as the prime minister.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech:

- We built strong economy, stopped leakages. I am giving an account of 10 years from Red Fort. It is 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become the third largest global economy in the next five years.

- My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes; seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times. Corruption has badly affected India's capability; it is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption.

- After Covid pandemic holistic healthcare is need of hour; Yoga, Ayush are being acknowledged globally. The government to work to increase number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (subsidised medicine shops) from 10,000 to 25,000.

- 'Nation First' bedrock of our policies; people formed such government in 2014 and 2019 that gave me strength to pull off reforms.

- We will launch 'vishvakarma yojana' with outlay of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore to help our workers.

- India has made all efforts to rein in rising prices, more steps will be taken in this direction.

- In five years, over 13.5 crore poor people came out of poverty to become part of neo-middle, middle classes.

- Government's every moment, every rupee going towards welfare of citizens. The government and citizens are united with spirit of the 'nation first'.

- India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in government, in country's bright future and world's trust in India.

PM Modi lauds contribution of youth, says those from tier 2, tier 3 cities also making lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.

- Demography, democracy and diversity have potential to realise all dreams of the country.