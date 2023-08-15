India to launch Vishwakarma scheme with outlay of Rs 15,000 crore, says PM Modi

Modi said the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana is initiated especially for people where the central focus remains on those skilled craftsmen from villages and towns who create a living by working with their own hands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will launch Vishwakarma scheme in September. He said Rs 13,000 - 15,000 crore will be allocated for the scheme meant for hose with traditional skills. The remarks during his address to the nation on the occasion of 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi.

"We will launch 'Vishvakarma yojana' with outlay of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore to help our workers," said PM Modi.

In a post Budget webinar in March, Modi explained the need for the scheme and talked about the exalted status of Lord Vishwakarma in the Indian ethos and a rich tradition of respect for those who work with their hands with tools.

"Small artisans play an important role in the production of local crafts. PM Vishwakarma Yojana focuses on empowering them," PM had said.

Modi said the government will provide holistic institutional support to every artisan. The government will ensure easy loans, skilling, technical support, digital empowerment, brand promotion, marketing and raw material. "The objective of the scheme is to develop traditional artisans and craftsmen while preserving their rich tradition," he had said.