CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News77th Independence Day | 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become 3rd largest global economy in 5 years, says PM — Highlights

77th Independence Day | 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become 3rd largest global economy in 5 years, says PM — Highlights

77th Independence Day | 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become 3rd largest global economy in 5 years, says PM — Highlights
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 15, 2023 9:30:43 AM IST (Published)

"My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes; seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times. Corruption has badly affected India's capability; it is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption," says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his "family members" instead of addressing the people as "my fellow citizens" on the 77th Independence Day.

"My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".
Modi addressed the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as the prime minister.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech:
- We built strong economy, stopped leakages. I am giving an account of 10 years from Red Fort. It is 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become the third largest global economy in the next five years.
- My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes; seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times. Corruption has badly affected India's capability; it is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption.
- After Covid pandemic holistic healthcare is need of hour; Yoga, Ayush are being acknowledged globally. The government to work to increase number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (subsidised medicine shops) from 10,000 to 25,000.
- 'Nation First' bedrock of our policies; people formed such government in 2014 and 2019 that gave me strength to pull off reforms.
- We will launch 'vishvakarma yojana' with outlay of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore to help our workers.
- India has made all efforts to rein in rising prices, more steps will be taken in this direction.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Independence DayNarendra Modi

Recommended Articles

View All
Independence Day 2023 | The Final Frontier — independent India's focus on people, planet and prosperity

Independence Day 2023 | The Final Frontier — independent India's focus on people, planet and prosperity

Aug 15, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Air India Rebranding — the transformation of independent India's national flag carrier

Independence Day 2023 | Air India Rebranding — the transformation of independent India's national flag carrier

Aug 15, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom

Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

The Moon Rush — expect these nail-biting moments in the space arena next week

The Moon Rush — expect these nail-biting moments in the space arena next week

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X